The popularity of dating reality series has seen such a massive rise lately that spinoffs have become the norm. 90 Day Fiancé is one of TLC’s top dating reality shows, and now a spinoff of the hit show is set to air very soon. The network’s dating reality universe is thus expanding steadily.

Alums of the show can be expected to star in the show, which is said to be a mix of Love Island and Bachelor in Paradise. Here’s what we know about the newest dating reality offering, including its premiere date, who will star in it, and more about 90 Day: Hunt For Love as it aims to succeed.

90 Day Hunt For Love: Premiere Date & Cast

90 Day Hunt For Love will premiere on May 26, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The cast will “embark on a quest for love once again, joined by fresh, new faces and romantic hopefuls.” The edition is set in the gorgeous setting of Tulum, Mexico, and the 90 Day Fiancé alums who “have loved, lost, and learned a few lessons along the way” look to give love a second chance. (via Screenrant)

As for the cast, Tiffany from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has a “big heart and even bigger hopes.” Chantel from The Family Chantel is set “to move on and turn heads after a rough past.” Colt from 90 Day Fiancé has many quirks, but now has “a fresh mindset, something to prove, and someone to woo.” Cortney from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is “free-spirited and fiercely independent” and is ready to jump “back into the dating scene.”

Usman from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days “wants someone who loves him for who he is.” Tim from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is “thoughtful and endearingly awkward.” Jeniffer from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is “sultry and strong-willed” but “isn’t playing games, unless she’s winning them.” Rob from 90 Day: The Last Resort is hoping for more.

90 Day Hunt For Love: What To Expect

As per the official synopsis, “Whether they’re healing old wounds, chasing new sparks, or unknowingly walking straight into a love triangle, each of them throws caution to the wind as they jump back into the dating game.” The cast will be introduced to each other at a masquerade ball, but who will feel the sparks? And those having a history might just reignite their past.

Fans can expect flirting, jealousy, rising tensions, and messy situations as feelings get tangled up. Confessions, hook-ups, and heartbreaks are on the way in this adventure full of chemistry, connections, curveballs, and twists. A companion show, Hunt For Love: Between The Sheets, will premiere each Monday after the series and feature unfiltered behind-the-scenes.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Every Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 Episode Ranked According To IMDb Rating

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News