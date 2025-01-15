Drama, fighting, breakups, and really interesting dynamics: 90 Day Fiance promises all that and more. Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on TLC on February 16, 2025, at 8 pm ET. All of the episodes are available to stream on Discovery+ after they air. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming edition of the controversial and dramatic dating show.

90 Day Fiancé Season 11: Meet The New Cast & Couples

The first two contestants and couples of the season are Mahdi from Tehran, Iran, and Stevi from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The two met when she started teaching him English through online classes. The teacher-student duo only spent one week in person and kept their romance blossoming across continents. Stevi has invited Mahdi to the USA, hoping to get married.

But he feels terribly homesick, leading to doubts about their future. When Mahdi discovers “unsettling truths about Stevi,” how will things fare for them amidst distance, cultural differences, and more? Up next is Mark from West Ossipee, New Hampshire, and Mina from Paris, France. He is a divorced pilot, and she is a glamorous model. The two share a daughter. How will she deal with the absence of her son, who is still residing in Paris?

Matt and Amani are from San Diego, California, and Any is from Tijuana, Mexico. The first trio in the show’s history, the three have caught a lot of eyeballs. Matt and Amani have been married for 10 years and have two daughters together. The two are now trying out a polyamorous relationship to change things up. How will things fare for this unique group of people?

Joan is from Kampala, Uganda, and Gregory is from Islip Terrace, New York. They met during a vacation in Uganda, but their lifestyles don’t match. She is an intelligent NGO director who believes in independence and stability while he still lives with his mom and has no job. Shekinah is from Los Angeles, California, and Sarper is from Istanbul, Turkey. The two have previously featured on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, but will they be able to wade through family approvals and massive cultural differences?

Alliya is from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Shawn is from Los Angeles. The two have previously starred on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise. Their main issues are their 30-year age gap and the fact that Allitya is a trans woman who is coming into her own during her ongoing transition.

Jessica is from Torrington, Wyoming, and Juan is from Cali, Colombia. They have previously featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise. How will the couple navigate doubts about his loyalty towards her and his ability to switch from a cruise ship bartender to a stable and secure father figure?

