Zoya Akhtar Is A Dynamic Director Who Is Redefining Cinema In Her Own Right Says Adarsh Gourav

Actor Adarsh Gourav, who gained the global spotlight with his performance in ‘The White Tiger‘, is all set to star in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. He says she is a daring and dynamic director who is redefining cinema in her own right.

Adarsh said: “Zoya Akhtar is a daring and dynamic director who is redefining cinema in her own right. Her narratives are refreshing, the characters are well-rounded and the perspective she brings forth through her cinematic style is thought-provoking.”

This will be the first time Adarsh Gourav will be seen working with Zoya Akhtar and he feels honoured.

Adarsh Gourav said: “It’s an absolute honour to work with her and I am enormously excited to be a part of this project.”

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti, produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film will be the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh.

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is a coming-of-‘digital’ age story of three friends in the city of Mumbai. It will be released in 2023.

