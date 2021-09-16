Advertisement

Young, fresh and relevant, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is a coming of ‘digital’ age story of three friends in the city of Bombay. Written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti, produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar, the film will be the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh featuring the young and talented Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

While Siddhant became a household name (MC Sher) after the success of Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’, fans are excited to see the talented actor share screen space with Ananya.

It would also be interesting to see Adarsh in the mix, whose last breakout performance in the Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’ garnered immense praise and appreciation.

Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby have launched the poster and video announcing the release of their next theatrical project, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in 2023.

