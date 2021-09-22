Advertisement

Bollywood Star Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was just granted bail and has now returned to his home. He was arrested on July 19th over a p*orngraphic case.

The businessman has now returned to his Juhu residence after being in jail for a couple of months due to his apparent involvement in the production and distribution of illegal p*rn content on an app called HotShots. As he returned to his home, the paps gathered at his residence to get his first peek.

Amidst all the chaos, Shilpa Shetty’s bodyguard has now become the centre of the attraction. Find out how!

A clip was shared newly on social media where we can see Shilpa Shetty’s bodyguard Ravi is running in front of Raj Kundra’s car while preparing the way to his home and keeping the troop of media staff away from the path so that Raj can make a quiet entry to his home. While Ravi risked everything as he was running in front of the car, netizens were strongly impressed with his devotion and gave him a bow for his act of loyalty.

Check out the clip below!

Among various fans, one of the fans wrote, “They work hard we should respect them…” while another one wrote, “Ya hats off to him he is protecting someone who has done so good job for this country..” There was another one who said, “Loyalty like this is difficult to find cherish it”

Meanwhile, after Raj Kundra was granted bail, Shilpa Shetty posted a positive photo of herself on Instagram and she captioned the image, “There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times. This rise will demand a lot of courage, grit, willpower, and strength during some of your most difficult moments.”

