Advertisement

Resham Arora is a veteran actor in the Bollywood Industry and is known for playing short roles such as a doctor in ‘Agneepath’ and the jailor in ‘Khuda Gawah’. The actor in an interview stated that he is facing a huge financial crisis.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of problems for people working in the film industry. The actor is one such worker who has not been getting jobs due to the film industry working with fewer staff members. The veteran actor recently claimed that he is facing challenging problems in his life.

Advertisement

During an interview with The Times of India, Resham Arora said that besides him running out of work in the industry, his worsening health has created a lot more problems for him.