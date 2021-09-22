Advertisement
Resham Arora is a veteran actor in the Bollywood Industry and is known for playing short roles such as a doctor in ‘Agneepath’ and the jailor in ‘Khuda Gawah’. The actor in an interview stated that he is facing a huge financial crisis.
The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of problems for people working in the film industry. The actor is one such worker who has not been getting jobs due to the film industry working with fewer staff members. The veteran actor recently claimed that he is facing challenging problems in his life.
During an interview with The Times of India, Resham Arora said that besides him running out of work in the industry, his worsening health has created a lot more problems for him.
Resham Arora said, “There is absolutely no work for me. This has been the state ever since the lockdown began. While people say ‘cheezein khul rahi hai (things are opening up now),’ I still don’t see sufficient work opportunities available.”
While talking about his health he remembered that everything was great till the time he was all healthy. Now after having a severe accident things have gone upside down for him.
He said, “I fell off a train a couple of years ago and then was bitten in the leg by some strange insect at a shoot for Ashwini Dheer’s show ‘Chidiya Ghar,’ which hindered my movement for some time. Being in a precarious condition, tragedy further struck me when my wife’s eyesight started deteriorating; she contracted acute glaucoma.”
While stating that the actor had urged the organization CINTAA to help him out, Resham Arora said, “I am seriously in need of work. CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes Association) has helped me a bit, but that’s not enough to keep us in good condition. I am broke. I need financial aid.”
It is to be noted that even after spending most of his career doing movies and shows the 71-year-old actor did not get the spotlight that a lead actor should get. While short TV assignments help the actor money-wise, things are not looking that great for the actor as he is out of work.
