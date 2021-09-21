Advertisement

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has battled obesity and gone through a physical transformation, says his fitness journey has changed the way people look at him and that the film offers coming to him have also changed.

Arjun said: “People have been kind enough to notice my transformation. My fitness journey has not only changed the way I look at food, nutrition, and fitness but it has also changed the way people look at me. The opportunities and offers coming to me have also changed.”

Arjun will have some exciting new announcements as he ventures into the food and fitness space.

The actor added: “I have definitely initiated multiple conversations to explore myself in the food and nutrition space and I’m excited for some of the things that will materialise soon. I will be in a position to share more concrete details in the days to come.

Recently we got to know that, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor were all set to feature in ‘Teri Meri Baatein’. Where they together teamed up for a candid chat with each other, spilling some exciting beans!

While getting spontaneous with each other, Saif and Arjun revealed their hobbies, worst fears along with some memorable moments from the shoot of their recent movie ‘Bhoot Police’. Arjun talks about making his hobby and passion for acting his profession. Being a movie buff since childhood, he has always been drawn towards them and now is fortunate enough to be working in the industry.

Arjun, who currently awaits the release of his next ‘Ek Villain 2’, says he wants to be a part of ventures that are “aiming to revolutionise the fitness space.”

