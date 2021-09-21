Advertisement

Sunayana Fozdar who has been winning hearts through her nuanced performances on the Indian television for the past one decade has come out and has urged her fans to do help out the underprivileged in these times of distress.

The actress who has a humongous fan following on social media has made the correct usage of her social media platforms in these unprecedented times!

Sunayana Fozdar who clicked a selfie in her car where there are necessary food items kept which she distributes whenever she spots someone in need. It’s always great to see such public figures coming forward to do propagate the gospel of humanity. We all know that the world is still going through the distressed times wherein the world needs more of empathy from the mankind.

A few months back, in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, the actress talked about her relationship with her mother, Sunayana Fozdar shared, “My relationship with my Mom is very strong yet we don’t express! I am an identical copy of hers. But we are extremely emotional people. She has been my pillar of strength. Whatever I am today, I owe it to her completely. And it’s been an all-woman army in my home always. So, she has always taught me how to be independent”.

On the work front, Sunayana Fozdar who is known for shows like Ek Rishtaa Saajhedaari Ka, Belan Waali Bahu etc. is currently winning hearts as Anjali in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

