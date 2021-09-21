Advertisement

One of the most saddened news that not only shocked the film fraternity but also broke millions of hearts globally was the demise of most loved Sidharth Shukla. It is noted that the Sidharth and Sidnaaz fans were majorly affected by this aghast news and the heartbreaking scenarios were witnessed in pictures and videos released post the stars demise.

Bigg Boss OTT recently came to an end with major buzz created as the contestants kept the show intact and how. Neha Bhasin who was one of the most talked about contestant of the show made it to the top 6 finalist of the first season.

The star was seen thanking her friends in the OTT house and her fans for showering her with love and support.

Neha Bhasin, also shared her thoughts on Sidharth Shukla’s demise when she was noted about the same outside the house. She expressed her feelings via sharing Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s picture on her social media and a heartfelt note stating, “Found out about this heartbreaking news and it just felt like yesterday when I had seen Sidharth and Shehnaaz together in the Bigg Boss house.”

“The first time I saw him, I found him very handsome and their chemistry was something to adore. My heart goes out for Sidharth’s family and for Shehnaaz. Power and strength to his family and close ones. 🙏🏻 💔,” Neha Bhasin added.

