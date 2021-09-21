Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant tied the knot back in July 2019. But his husband still remains under the wraps. Time and again, he has come out in the open and spoken to the media. He was also supposed to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house but that did not happen. Now, Ritesh has confirmed that he will be seen in Bigg Boss 15 alongside his wifey. Scroll below for all the details.

A lot of revelations have been made about Ritesh in the past. Rakhi in the last season of Salman Khan hosted reality show, revealed that her husband is already married. Just not that, she confessed that she is still okay to accept him, despite the fact that he even has a wife with his other wife. Many including Rahul Mahajan have kept saying that all of these statements are false and only for publicity.

Previously, Ritesh had said that he would love to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 if the makers invite him. While we did not see that happening, he now claims that he will be a part of Bigg Boss 15 alongside his wife Rakhi Sawant.

In a conversation with TOI, Rakhi Sawant’s husband said, “You will see me on the show” adding that he’s looking forward to meeting Salman Khan.

Asked why he didn’t make an appearance last time, Ritesh continued, “It was due to my business. That’s why I could not fulfil my commitment.”

Well, only time will tell if this is just another publicity stunt or will he finally make it official with Rakhi Sawant. Are you excited about Bigg Boss 15?

Meanwhile, many other celebrities have been making noise in the name of being probable contestants. Shivangi Joshi, Nia Sharma, Nidhi Bhanushali, Neha Marda are some of them.

