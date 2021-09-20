Advertisement

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant adds an entertainment quotient wherever she goes. She is the queen of controversies and has hogged a lot of limelight because of her secret marriage with UK based businessman Ritesh. Now she once again grabbed headlines when a leader tried to compare the actress to Mahatma Gandhi.

A video is going viral on social media wherein Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit was heard saying the controversial statement at the BJP’s “Prabuddha Sammelan” in Unnao’s Bangarmau area on Saturday. He was invited to the event since he hailed from the district.

The BJP speaker said that if should people were venerated based on how few clothes they wear then Rakhi Sawant would be Mahatma Gandhi. As reported by Indian Express, he said, “Gandhi ji kapde kam pehante thhey, dhoti pehente thhey…Gandhi ji ko Bapu kaha gaya. Ab agar kapde utarne se koi mahan ho jata hai toh Rakhi Sawant Mahatma Gandhi se bari ban jati… [Gandhi ji used to wear few clothes, he used to wear dhoti..Gandhi ji was called Bapu.. now, had anyone become a great personality just by shedding their clothes then Rakhi Sawant would have been bigger than Gandhi].”

However, now Hriday Narayan Dixit during a conversation with Indian Express defended his controversial statement by saying that the video was being shown out of context and that he was only praising Mahatma Gandhi. He also said that he was trying to explain that a person becomes great through hard work and honesty, among other things.

The BJP leader said, “I was praising by trying to explain that a person becomes big by hard work, honesty, his karma and his capabilities… I was trying to explain that there are various factors that make one great. “One should listen to the entire video to understand what I was saying.”

