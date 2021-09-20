Advertisement

After appearing in Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati, Virendar Sehwag is all set to grace The Kapil Sharma Show and entertain his fans with his fun banter with the host. Along with Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif is also coming in the upcoming weekend episode of the show and take a look at the promo below.

The host asks Sehwag he must have helped at home during the lockdown with the house chores, replying to Kapil, the cricketer said, “Yaar, main Nawab of Najafgarh hoon. Main kaam karunga (I am the Nawab of Najafgarh. Do you think I will do chores)?” and everyone bursts into laughter upon hearing this.

Then Kapil Sharma shared a dressing room anecdote with the fans on the show and revealed that every time Sachin Tendulkar wanted to silent Virender Sehwag, he would give him a banana to eat.

Kapil Sharma asks Virender Sehwag, “Aapko agar life mein kisi ko kela khane dena ho, kisko dena chahenge aap? (If you had to give someone bananas, whom would you give it to).”

Replying to him, the cricketer picked up a banana and gave it to Kapil and the audience started laughing. Immediately, Sehwag asked the comedian to give it back to him and said, “Tu kela khayega toh yeh show bandh ho jayega. Tu bolta hai, tere se hi show chalta hai (If you start eating bananas, the show would shut shop, as it runs because of you).”

Kapil Sharma then shifts his focus on Mohammad Kaif and asks a question that most of the cricketers have done love marriages and says, “Bahar fielding karne ka time kab mil jaata hai aapko? Aap fielder bade achche hai, main isliye pooch raha hoon (When do you get the time to do fielding outside? I am asking you because you are a great fielder).”

Then the comedian pulls out pictures from their social media accounts and shows a picture where Kaif was posing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and shared it on his Instagram account. He captioned it, “Delightful conversation with a wonderful person”. A fan reacted to his picture and commented, “Aishwarya ji dhyaan rakhna… yeh fielding mein acche hai…” and Kapil reads out a fan’s reaction loud and this leaves everyone in splits.

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

Take a look at The Kapil Sharma Show’s promo here:

Are you all excited to see Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif entertaining their fans on the TKSS? Tell us in the comments below.

