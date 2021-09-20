Advertisement

Hina Khan and Angad Bedi are scorching it up and how! The two are soaring temperatures in some very stylish avatars in their upcoming single Main Bhi Barbaad. The track is scheduled to release on September 23.

The latest behind-the-scenes pics released from the song reveal the duo sporting ensembles in black with shades of green, imparting a sense of danger and darkness, yet making it look really sexy.

While Angad Bedi sports some snazzy tattoos all over his arms and body, Hina Khan, who is known for her more demure looks on daily TV shows, does a complete turnaround, with her Western looks in the song. She accentuated the outfit by pairing it with a stylish nose ring, a statement ring and a gun in hand.

Suffice to say that fans of both Hina Khan and Angad Bedi the stars haven’t seen them in such looks and are now itching to see most of them in the upcoming single – Main Bhi Barbad. Take a look at the picture here:

Stay tuned to watch their story unfold on 23rd September, on Saregama’s YouTube Channel and all leading Music OTT platforms.

