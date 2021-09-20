Advertisement

Shaheer Sheikh is currently on top of the world as he is working non-stop in back to back projects, which includes TV shows and music videos, on the other hand, he’s super happy after he recently became a father of a baby girl. The actor along with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor today announced the name of their daughter; this will be the couple’s first announcement after becoming first-time parents.

According to reports, the lovely couple’s daughter arrived on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi and since then fans have been showering love on them.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor officially announce their daughter’s arrival by sharing a picture from the baby shower, in the picture, the Pavitra Rishta 2 actors wife can be seen flaunting her baby bumps, sharing the adorable picture, Shaheer revealed the name of their daughter and wrote, “Blessed with the gift of life. Filled with immense gratitude… need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers #Anaya.”

As soon as the couple shared the happy news, fans and their industry colleagues started sharing congratulatory messages and blessed the couple for the future.

A few months back, Shaheer and Ruchikaa organized a baby shower ceremony where they invited very family members and friends.

Previously, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Shaheer Sheikh shared his excitement and said, “It has been my dream to be a dad. I always wanted a girl and told Ruchikaa so, whenever she asked.”

“I will be the one to remind people not to be too loud or don’t do this. My friends tease me. I was excited to know as I have always loved kids. I have three nieces and one nephew and I have taken care of them for months, some from the day they were born. It is just so amazing. I can be myself when I am around kids. I don’t know why but many guys don’t feel or express these feelings. Childbirth is the biggest miracle on earth. It is the most beautiful process. When you feel the kick, it is just so wonderful,” he adds.

On the work front, Shaheer is currently working on two projects, i.e., Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta 2 and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 2.

