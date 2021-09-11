Advertisement

Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor have welcomed their first child together and it’s a girl for the couple. The couple reportedly welcomed their baby girl yesterday and fans across the world are showering blessings on the newborn and congratulating the new parents on this great news!

A while ago, the baby shower pictures of Ruchikaa were doing the rounds on social media and she looked pretty as a daisy in the same.

According to Bollywood Life, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor welcomed their baby girl yesterday. The couple has yet not made any official announcement on their social media handles but that doesn’t stop their fans from showering love on them.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor tied the knot in November last year in a private ceremony and shared pictures later on their Instagram accounts.

This year in June, speculations of Ruchikaa being pregnant with her first child started doing the rounds on social media as fans spotted her baby bump in the pictures.

Later, the Pavitra Rishta actor also confirmed her pregnancy in of his interviews.

We can’t wait for Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor to give the first glimpse of their baby girl to their fans.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Shaheer opened up on his life post-wedding with Ruchikaa and said, “It is strange. People would tell me that things will change and it won’t be the same once you are married. it is nothing like that. I don’t see or feel a change. I think the base of our relationship is friendship. We have been friends for a long time so the dynamics of our relationship have not changed. It doesn’t feel any different, it is amazing. We can still go out and be the same. I am liking that I can’t feel any change.”

Congratulations, Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor.

