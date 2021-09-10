Advertisement

Actress Shreya Patel, who plays the new Anandi in ‘Balika Vadhu, has talked about the twists in the show and how it will affect the life of her on-screen character.

Speaking about the twist, Shreya said: “A big moment is going to come in Anandi’s life and it will totally turn her world upside down. The ‘gauna’ sequence, which recreates an old custom associated with child marriage (it marks the departure of the betrothed girl from her parents’ home to start living with her husband), will be the twist to the plot. You will see Anandi experiencing myriads of emotions in the upcoming episodes.”

The viewers will witness some high drama in the upcoming episodes. Till now little ‘Anandi’ has been seen enjoying her sweet and innocent childhood. The audience have witnessed Anandi’s reaction when she found out about her marriage to ‘Jigar’ (played by Vansh Sayani) while she was just an infant.

She will now come face-to-face with her destiny during the Gauna ceremony when she will have to move out from her parents’ home. Her life will drastically change when she is forcibly made to stay at ‘Jigar’s house as a bahu(daughter-in-law).

Anshul Trivedi who plays the role of ‘Khimji’ added, “Anandi is all set to face several challenges with the story taking an important turn that will bring her face-to-face with the harsh reality. We’re all bracing ourselves for this new phase of ‘Balika Vadhu’, which is sure to keep the audience hooked.”

While the Gauna sequence turns her world upside down, will Anandi fight against the system and traditions? Or will she succumb to it?

‘Balika Vadhu’ airs on COLORS.

