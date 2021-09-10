Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show is to be a complete laugh riot this weekend, as none other than Govinda will be seen as a special guest. Joining him will be her wife, Sunita Ahuja. Before the episode goes on-air, the promos are making us die by laughing.

Kapil is a big fan of Chi Chi and every season, he is invited as a special guest. This new season too will witness him having fun with the star host and his team. One recently released promo by Sony TV glimpses us what to expect this weekend.

In the video, Kapil Sharma is seen asking Govinda to guess his wife Sunita’s earrings’ colour. He even asks Chi Chi to guess the colour of her nail polish. Just like every other husband, the veteran actor is stumped by Kapil’s questions. On the contrary, Sunita suggests Kapil ask her about Chi Chi’s personal things as she even knows the colour of his underwear. For sure, the upcoming episode will be a roller coaster!

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, apart from the special guest, the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is in news due to sour relations between actor Krushna Abhishek and Govinda.

Speaking about the same, the actor said he has not shot for a particular episode, just to avoid any nuisance.

While talking to ETimes TV, Krushna said, “Since the past 15 days, I have been shuttling between Raipur and Mumbai to shoot for my film and Kapil’s show. I would always go that extra mile to adjust my dates for the show. However, when I learnt that they would be appearing as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode, I didn’t want to be a part of it, so I didn’t try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage.”

