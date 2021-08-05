Advertisement

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the popular actors in the television industry. He is well known for his roles like Anant Bajpai in Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, warrior prince Arjuna in Mahabharat, Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Recently, the star opened the doors to his Mumbai apartment to his fans. He gave a virtual tour of his house on his Instagram stories and snippets from the video are going viral on social media. In the video, he has revealed that he has done up the interiors of his Mumbai home with the hashtag “#InteriorsbySS”.

As seen in the below video, Shaheer Sheikh began by giving a glimpse of his coffee corner which leads to a brightly lit up living space. He then showed his viewers around his open roof, which has a Jacuzzi. He captioned it as “Thoda sa aasman (little bit of the sky),” on his Instagram story.

Shaheer Sheikh moved the camera around his coffee bar and the dining space leading towards the balcony. It seems the actor is fond of the space as he captioned it “The nest.” The balcony or terrace offered a stunning view of the city’s skyline from the high rise. The video didn’t end there.

The Mahabharat actor then walked into his bedroom, which is was aesthetically designed in neutral tones and dramatic wall lighting. He then showed the restroom area that has soft lights, towels and toiletries arranged in wooden baskets thus giving an earthy feeling to it.

Take a look at Shaheer Sheikh’s house in the video below:

As per TellyChakkar, Shaheer Sheikh has reportedly brought a new lavish home in Lokhandwala recently. The price of his new abode reportedly cost, a whopping Rs 6 crore.

Sheikh got married to Ruchikaa Kapoor last year. The two are now expecting their first child. While Shaheer is an actor, Kapoor is the creative producer and executive vice president of Ekta Kapoor’s production house Balaji Motion pictures.

