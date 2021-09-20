Advertisement

Actor Anshuman Jha, whose directorial debut ‘Lord Curzon ki Haveli’ had been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic, says the delay helped him understand the script better. This black comedy thriller, starring Arjun Mathur, Rasika Duggal, and Parambrata Chatterjee, is set in London and was halted due to the pandemic.

The actor said: “I believe in honesty and controlling the controllables. It will happen when it is meant to.”

Anshuman Jha believes that this delay will only help in the betterment of the nuances in the storyline.

Anshuman Jha added: “The delay has helped me understand the script a little more and further work on the narrative. I believe that everything happens for a reason and this delay is for the best as we wouldn’t have liked to get stuck in the UK. Everyone’s health is of maximum importance. And this film is meant to be in London.”

He added: “And I wouldn’t want to make it with any other cast. So Jan-Feb 2022 it is. I feel like a turtle – slow & steady – not such a bad thing.”

Actor Anshuman Jha, who was last seen playing a gay man in the multiple award-winning film ‘Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele’, gears up for his next film, a hardcore action film titled ‘Lakadbaggha’ (English translation: ‘Hyena’).

The actor has started preparing for the role and talking on the same Anshuman said, “I love animals and have always loved action movies – ‘Lakadbaggha’ merges both my passions. I am thrilled to be a part of an out-and-out action film for the first time. The storyline deals with a relevant issue that plagues our society. I will only do this once – therefore have put the other projects on hold so that I can give this my all. The action choreography is something I am looking forward to and I hope the audience will enjoy this balls-to-the-wall kind of action.”

