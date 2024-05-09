The Indian vigilante film Lakadbaggha, starring Anshuman Jha, is getting a sequel, and it’s shaping up to be a martial arts extravaganza. Titled Lakadbaggha 2 – The Monkey Business, the film brings together a dream team of action heroes that will have fight fans jumping for joy.

Anshuman Jha leads the charge, returning as the animal-loving vigilante Arjun Bakshi. Jha is wasting no time getting in fighting shape. He has already begun training after the recent birth of his daughter. But the actor won’t be going it alone.

The makers of Lakadbaggha 2 are in talks with legendary Asian action stars Tony Jaa and Dan Chupong, both famous for their roles in the cult classic Ong Bak franchise.

Confirming the news, Anshuman Jha said, “I am very excited to have begun training for Lakadbaggha 2. Sunny Pang, Dan Chupong, and Tony Jaa are some of the biggest Asian stars, and I am a huge fan of them. It will be a dream come true for me, in addition to being a huge responsibility to be in an action film with any of them.”

This sequel promises to be a visual feast for action lovers. The producers are aiming to make it the wildest hand-to-hand combat film ever produced in India. To achieve this goal, they’ve assembled a world-class fight choreography team. Kecha Kamphakdee, the mastermind behind the fight scenes in Ong Bak, is on board to lend his expertise. He’ll be joined by Vicky Arora, who brought his talents to the action-packed films RRR and Ramayana. Directing the film will be Sanjay Shetty, an ad filmmaker who also holds a world title in Krav Maga, a brutal and effective self-defence system. Shetty’s experience in both filmmaking and martial arts makes him a perfect choice to helm this high-octane project.

Filming for Lakadbaggha 2 will take place across Southeast Asia, showcasing the region’s beautiful scenery while providing a fitting backdrop for the film’s epic action sequences. With an all-star cast, a renowned fight choreography team, and a director with a unique blend of skills, Lakadbaggha 2—The Monkey Business is poised to be an action movie unlike anything audiences have seen before.

