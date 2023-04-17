Actor Anshuman Jha, who is making his directorial debut with the upcoming film ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’, has shot the entire film on a single 35mm lens. The film stars Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal in the lead, along with Marvel Girl Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja, Tanmay Dhanania and Garrick Hagon.

Cinema legend Alfred Hitchcock used the single lens minimalist formula for his film ‘Psycho’, and that served as an inspiration to Jha as Hitchcock is his favourite filmmaker.

Talking about his decision to use just one lens, Anshuman Jha said: “While I had lens options at my disposal – I chose a single lens narrative as I wanted it to be as close to the human vision as possible consistently. 35mm gave me that. A single-lens film has a subconscious viewing effect. And I wanted the film not just to look but feel cohesive, with a consistent point of view driving the finished piece. ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ is a contemporary homage to my favourite film-maker – Alfred Hitchcock, and his classic film ‘The Rope’.”

Writer Bikas Mishra, who has written the script of the film, said: “Anshuman Jha had made the choice on the writing table itself that he will shoot the film on a single lens.”

‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’, produced by Golden Ratio Films and Jha’s First Ray Films, is scheduled for a release later this year.

