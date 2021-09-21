Advertisement

Divya Agarwal recently became the first winner of Bigg Boss OTT and to everyone’s surprise, the actress reveals that she hasn’t got a call for Bigg Boss 15. On the other hand, Pratik Sehajpal became the first official contestant of Salman Khan’s show. Meanwhile, there are rumours making rounds that former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Tejasswi Prakash is set to enter the controversial show.

The Swaragini actress won many hearts with her cute and hilarious antics in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show and recently, she was part of Zee TV’s comedy show ‘Zee Comedy Show,’ but for the past few weeks the actress has been missing from the action and reports suggest that she is gearing up for the controversial show.

A source close to the production informs SpotboyE, “Tejasswi Prakash has not been shooting for the comedy show for the last three weeks. And is now planning to go for Bigg Boss 15 which will go on air from next month.”

The telly star has been part of several successful TV shows like, Swaragini, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, speculations about her entry in Salman Khan’s show is not new as she was also reported to join previous seasons.

Recently, Bigg Boss OTT runner-up Nishant Bhat’s name also made headlines as a source close to the same publication confirmed his entry into the bigger house.

They shared, “Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal both are in quarantine in the same hotel in Mumbai and will be making a grand entry in Bigg Boss 15 house with other contestants. The new contestants will also be going for their quarantine on September 21 and 23 respectively.”

Meanwhile, none of the actors have confirmed their entry in the show, if Tejasswi Prakash actually approves the news it’ll be lovely to see her in the madhouse as everyone is aware of her cute behavior and it’s sure that the actress will bring some kind of joy in the house filled with controversies.

Bigg boss 15 is set to premier from 2nd October and celebs like Punit Pathak Reem Sameer, Anusha Dandekar, Mahika Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Disha Vakani, Simba Nagpal, Sanaya Irani, Amit Tandon, Simba Nagpal, Tina Dutta, and Manav Gohil have been approached to participate in Salman Khan’s show.

