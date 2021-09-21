Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan often creates a great rapport with his Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestants and make them feel comfortable while playing the game. Sony TV’s Instagram handle shared a new promo of senior Bachchan where he is seen in a flirty mood with a contestant named Namrata Shah. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Big B is one person who doesn’t shy away from expressing his views on anything and often compliments his contestants on KBC 13.

The promo began with Amitabh Bachchan complimenting Namrata Shah for how pretty she looked and he really liked her necklace. Shah then asks Big B, if she can call him ‘Amit Ji’ to which he replied to just call him ‘Amit’.

Amitabh Bachchan then adds, “Producer ji, yeh karyakram bandh karo, mujhe Namrata ji ke saath chai peene jaana hai (please stop the show, I want to go out for a cup of tea with Namrata).”

Sharing the promo on Instagram, Sony TV captioned it, “Tutenge AB ji se flirt karne ki hadde saari aur woh bitayenge Namrata ji ke saath kuch pyaar bhare pal! Yeh anokha moment mat karna miss. Toh dekhte rahiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon – Fri, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.”

Aren’t these two absolutely cuties? Aww!

Fans were quick to react to Sony TV’s promo of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, a user commented, “Jaya wants to know your location 😂”. Another user commented, “aya mam wants her number😂.” A third user commented, “Jayaji jealous ho jayenge”.

We are all really excited to see this episode and Amitabh Bachchan’s fun banter with Namrata Shah.

Tell us your thoughts on the new promo in the comments section below.

