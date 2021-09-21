Advertisement

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is currently breaking records after becoming the most-watched reality show on Indian television. The show has been loved by audiences for its jaw-dropping stunts and daredevil contestants. Meanwhile, the show has been on the news after many witnessed a brewing romance between Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh.

All the contestants are already in the city after wrapping up the show in Cape Town, South Africa and since the show went on air, Sana has been constantly hearing buzz about her alleged relationship with co-contestant Vishal, but the actress now finally breaks her silence and responds to every speculation.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sana Makbul said, “I don’t know how the dating rumour started, but because we’re good friends, it doesn’t really matter. Also, we’re pretty clear in our head (about our bond), so I don’t let it have an impact on us. We both are single. That’s why it’s not hampering us, because in our personal life, we don’t have a respective partner.”

The two actors are often spotted hanging out together; they even share some cute pictures with each other on social media and in one of the posts a common friend recently commented, “Happy married life,” the comment added spark to rumours and responding about the same, Sana shares, “They’re just trying to pull our leg. Jaise school aur college mein nahi hote friends, waise hi. They have a good sense of humour, and we also take it in a sporting spirit.”

However, Sana Makbul further confesses that her link-up rumours with Vishal Aditya Singh bother her, she says, “I’m literally like a girl and a guy can be friends. Why there has to be a speculation about dating every time? They can just be very good friends. Why is no one talking about me and Arjun (Bijlani, actor)? I and Arjun are way thicker friends, and I’ve posted more photos with him. So, why aren’t people talking about him? Is it because he’s married?”

“But it doesn’t really matter, because Vishal and I are clear about our friendship. We don’t want to spoil it on any terms,” she concludes.

Meanwhile, the top contestants will be shooting the finale episodes this week and it’ll be decided who lifts the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

