Advertisement

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are the couple goals we never saw coming. The duo tied the knot last year after dating for a month or two. They’re still going strong but the couple hasn’t discussed a baby yet. The O Saki Saki singer may now totally have a conversation after she saw Gunjan on Dance Deewane 3 and below are all the details you need.

We witnessed the last Dance Deewane 3 episode which was in collab with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Contestants of the action reality show including Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani amongst others were present. It was called the ‘mahasangam episode.’ On the other hand, Neha Kakkar graced the show alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh and Tony Kakkar as special guests.

Advertisement

During the episode, the judges along with the other celebrities were left stunned by contestant Gunjan’s performance. She performed on Lungi Dance and left everyone smitten. Reacting to it, Neha Kakkar said, “Bhagwan apko saare duwayein dein.”

Neha Kakkar continued, “Rohu (Rohanpreet) and I haven’t thought of having a baby yet. But if we ever have a baby, we would want to have a baby like Gunjan.”

We wonder if Rohanpreet Singh feels the same!

Meanwhile, Neha also broke down in tears as she experienced her fangirl moment meeting Madhuri Dixit. “After meeting you, I have finally learnt what a fangirl moment is,” she told the legendary actress.

Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, and the other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants were seen performing on some daredevil stunts along with the Dance Deewane 3 contestants. The finale of the action reality show will take place in the coming weekend.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates.

Must Read: Sonu Sood Reveals The Taxmen Said They Had ‘The Smoothest 4 Days Of Raids’ As He Reacts To 20 Crores Tax Evasion Row

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube