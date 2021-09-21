Advertisement

Popular entertainers like Zakir Khan, Varun Sharma, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Amit Bhadana and others are set to turn commentators with ‘Hotstar Dosts’ for IPL 2021.

Disney+ Hotstar is all set to launch a commentary feed titled ‘Hotstar Dosts’ featuring an exciting commentators’ line-up comprising popular comedians and entertainers such as Zakir Khan, Varun Sharma, Abhishek Upmanyu, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Amit Bhadana, Amit Tandon, Harsh Gujral, Angad Singh Ranyal, Vrajesh Hirjee, Mantra and others.

“Our constant endeavour is to offer newer engagement opportunities to tap into a wider set of users. As we continue with this edition of IPL 2021, we present to our subscribers a whole new dimension of cricketainment with Hotstar Dosts; making IPL enticing for everyone,” said Sunil Rayan, President and Head, Disney+ Hotstar India.

The artists and comedians will present live cricket action in a fun, engaging and relatable manner, providing the viewers with a dash of entertainment.

The feed will be available in a mix of Hindi and English and is currently planned for all evening matches.

