Shah Rukh Khan is not only King of Romance but also has a hilarious sense of humour that can embarrass anyone. He is known for his fun-loving nature and often keeps pulling the legs of his co-stars. He once didn’t even spare his opposing team skipper Virat Kohli. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2014, when the IPL 7 inauguration day celebration was held, SRK conducted a mock ‘Swayamvar’ of Virat Kholi. At that time the skipper was rumoured to be dating his now-wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. SRK then had some fun at the expense of the skipper.

Shah Rukh Khan called Virat Kohli on stage and showed some pictures of prospective brides for his Swayamvar. He then asked Virat what kind of girl he wanted to marry, to which the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer had said that she should have nice hair, big eyes, a homely girl and more.

SRK then began picking out cards with women’s faces on them but Kohli didn’t like any of them. All of a sudden, he pulled out a picture of Anushka Sharma and mocked Virat by asking, “I am sure you do not know her.” Both Anushka and Virat was seen flustered.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, fondly called Virushka, had first met each other on the sets of a commercial. They two began dating then and made their relationship official by tying the knot in 2017. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their baby daughter Vamika and are enjoying parenthood.

Recently, the actress shared a set of hilarious pictures with her husband as the couple roamed the streets of the United Kingdom. She accompanied Virat to England where India are all set to take on the hosts in a five-match series. She shared the picture, she joked that a fan spotted her as she roamed the streets and the fan was none other than Virat.

She captioned it, “Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans !”

