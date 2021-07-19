Fatima Sana Shaikh grabbed the spotlight instantly with her power-packed performance in the 2016 film ‘Dangal’. Now the actress has once grabbed all the attention with her latest Instagram post. Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan also commented on her post.
The 29-year-old star is setting the Internet on fire with images from her latest photoshoot. Wearing a simple crop-top and a pair of jeans, she will steal your heart in her ruggedly beautiful avatar. The pictures were taken in an open field. Sharing the pictures, the actress kept the caption simple by crediting the crew behind the photoshoot.
Take a look at the post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh below:
Soon after Fatima Sana Shaikh dropped the pictures on Instagram, the comment section was flooded with compliments. Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan commented, “You Beauty,” while Anil Kapoor dropped used three fire emoticons. Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra also left heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comments.
Singer and actor Aparshakti Khurana dropped two superb emojis.
Previously, Fatima Sana Shaikh had shared a video of herself learning roller skating. In the video, the talented star was seen tripping and falling several times, only to get up and learn the skill. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Trying to learn some tricks through YouTube. I keep falling, tripping, but the satisfaction of getting at least one trick right is unmeasurable.”
