Fatima Sana Shaikh grabbed the spotlight instantly with her power-packed performance in the 2016 film ‘Dangal’. Now the actress has once grabbed all the attention with her latest Instagram post. Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan also commented on her post.

The 29-year-old star is setting the Internet on fire with images from her latest photoshoot. Wearing a simple crop-top and a pair of jeans, she will steal your heart in her ruggedly beautiful avatar. The pictures were taken in an open field. Sharing the pictures, the actress kept the caption simple by crediting the crew behind the photoshoot.

Take a look at the post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh below: