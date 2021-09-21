Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh is loved everywhere for his charming and sweet personality, the Punjabi singer has given a number of hit songs and also acted in several films. However, his fans are always keen on knowing what the singer is up to, and recently an admirer asked him why he spends most of his time in the US and not at his home in Punjab.

Although the singer has already replied to the tweet, he recently commented on the tweet briefly and said that he doesn’t care about such remarks as he takes Punjab with him wherever he goes.

Advertisement

Talking to Film Companion, Diljit Dosanjh talks about the fans remark and says, “I don’t care about this at all. I was born in Punjab; it’ll always be a part of me until I die. Someone said that I don’t stay there anymore, but I take Punjab with me wherever I go.”

He adds, “People will speak as per their mental level. I will speak to people based on their wavelength, their point of view. Also, it’s not their fault if they don’t understand you or take offence to something that you’ve said because they are not in the same ‘era’ as you. It’s not right to feel bad.”

A few weeks back, Diljit shared a picture to promote hi album ‘Moonchild Era,’ where a fan wrote, “Hun punjab nhi nzr anda jithe janam hoya bai jaan (Now we don’t see you in your birthplace Punjab anymore, brother).”

hun punjab nhi nzr anda jithe janam hoya bai jaan — Chaand kamboj (@chaand_kamboj) September 6, 2021

Reacting to the tweet, the singer replied, “Punjab Blood Ch aa Veere.. Lakhan Lok Kam Lai Punjab Ton Bahar Jande Ne..Eda Matlab eh nhi ke Punjab Sadey Andron Nikal Geya.. Punjab Di Mitti da Baneya Sareer Punjab Kivey Shadh Dau (Punjab is in my blood, brother. Lakhs of people step out of Punjab for work, which doesn’t mean that Punjab is not inside us anymore. This body is made of Punjab’s soil, how can I leave it behind?).”

Punjab Blood Ch aa Veere.. Lakhan Lok Kam Lai Punjab Ton Bahar Jande Ne..Eda Matlab eh nhi ke Punjab Sadey Andron Nikal Geya.. Punjab Di Mitti da Baneya Sareer Punjab Kivey Shadh Dau 😊🙏🏽 https://t.co/aQE8EWAHad — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 6, 2021

Diljit Dosanjh’s reply won many hearts as fans were super satisfied with his response, and similarly the singer has been inspiring his fans in such a situation.

During the same interview, the Punjabi singer said he has no desire to become a Bollywood star and added that he can make his own music. The singer further shared that nobody can stop him from making any kind of music, he doesn’t give a damn about getting work in Bollywood.

Apart from music videos, Diljit Dosanjh appeared in a few Bollywood films, including Udta Punjab, Phillauri, Soorma, Arjun Patiala, Good Newwz, and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Was Once Referred To As The ‘Kapoor Girl With No Brains’ By Her Own Family When She Got Into Harvard!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube