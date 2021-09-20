Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi actor and singer, has made a name for himself in Bollywood too. But recently, when he was asked about his experience in Bollywood and whether he enjoyed it, the Punjabi Munda clammed up. After initially saying that he would keep mum, Diljit spoke at length.

In a recent interview, Dosanjh revealed that he doesn’t care about having a successful career in Bollywood. He even added that nobody can stop him from making the kind of music he wants to and that he is proud that Punjabi singers are mostly independent. Read on to know all he said.

While in conversation with Film Companion, Diljit Dosanjh opened up about Bollywood and said in Hindi, “I have no desire of becoming a Bollywood star. I love music, and without anybody’s say, I can make my music. No superstar can tell me that this music won’t work, or that someone else’s song would work better, none of this works on me.”

Diljit Dosanjh added, “Punjabi artists are independent, and that’s great freedom to have. Nobody can stop us, nobody can stop me from making music. I will keep making music for as long as I want to, and for as long as God allows me to. And I don’t give a damn about getting work in Bollywood.”

On being asked if he had a good experience in the Hindi film industry, Diljit Dosanjh laughed wryly and said, “If I speak up about it, it’ll become a big deal. It’s better to stay away from all this. Your eyes reveal everything. It isn’t necessary to use words. And filmmaking is the kind of medium where it isn’t necessary that you get lines. You have your face and your expressions and your eyes, which reveal everything. I’m not crazy about anybody; no actor, no director, nobody. They can be superstars in their own homes.”

Diljit appeared to second-guess the last statement and said, “Perhaps I should have said this before.”

Diljit Dosanjh has featured in quite a few Bollywood films. While he debuted with Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab – co-starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, the singer also featured in titles like Phillauri, Soorma, Arjun Patiala, Good Newwz, and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

