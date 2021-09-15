Advertisement

Popular Tv actor Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise came as a shock for many. His family and friends are still coming to terms with his sudden death. His rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill also went through a tough time following the death of the actor.

As Sidhath’s mother has been supportive to Sana and wants her to get back to work and lead a normal life, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit has shared an update regarding their upcoming film.

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh announced a romantic comedy film with the Shehnaaz Gill a while ago and were shooting for the same in Canada. The singer turned actor has now hinted at the release of the teaser of the film and this might come as good news for all Sidnaaz fans.

Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram stories on Wednesday and shared that he will soon start dubbing the songs for the film. The singer further revealed that the teaser of Honsla Rakh will be released soon. Isn’t that good news for Shehnaaz Gill fans?

Take a look at the video clip below:

The update left fans of Diljit and Shehnaaz Gill all excited and they can’t wait to witness the pairing. Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Aarya HONSLA RAKH de teaser te gaane 😭😭🥳 Honsla Rakh promotion r finally gng to start 30 Days to #HonslaRakh#ShehnaazGill #Shehnaazians pic.twitter.com/hYn8JmxfjD — Aditi ᴴᵒⁿˢˡᵃ ᴿᵃᵏʰ ✨💫 (@Naazian12) September 15, 2021

Honsla rakh on the way😌

Waiting for TL refreshment 😌❤#HonslaRakh #ShehnaazGill — Ķåwäĺ ♣ (@kawal__virk) September 15, 2021

Diljit has hinted that #HonslaRakh’s teaser/trailer is going to drop soon.

It can release any day now so please be ready for it.#ShehnaazGill#Shehnaazians — Kiara ✨ (@asdfghjzkr) September 15, 2021

Diljit has hinted that #HonslaRakh’s teaser/trailer is going to drop soon.

It can release any day now so please be ready for it.#ShehnaazGill#Shehnaazians — Kiara ✨ (@asdfghjzkr) September 15, 2021

Some fans even showed support to Shehnaaz Gill after the demise of actor Sidharth Shukla. One user even tweeted, “More power to @ishehnaaz_gill Come back stronger…take your time. We are waiting. Super excited to watch your movie #HonslaRakh …Love you Red heart #ShehnaazGill”

Will get to see shehnaaz in #HonslaRakh songs, trailer, bts, maybe promotions, and finally in movie itself … Emotional right now😭❤️ I m telling u all that my baby is gonna rule like a queen✨#ShehnaazGill — ✨SKG✨ (@globuspellidus) September 15, 2021

Ladies & Gentlemen,

Our Time has FINALLY ARRIVED. Queen #ShehnaazGill is set to rule.

She’s worked hard enough.

She’s suffered long enough. As #Shehnaazians it’s our duty to promote #HonslaRakh to the best of our ability. Ab boss jo DHAMAKA hoga, duniya dekhegi. @ishehnaaz_gill — Anshu 2.0 ✨ (@SirfAnshu) September 14, 2021

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh completed the shoot for the film in Canada. After the film’s wrap in April this year, Diljit had shared pictures. The film also stars Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal’s son Shinda Grewal.

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT Exclusive! Muskan Jattana On Her Shocking Elimination: “Andar Kuch Aur Bataya Jaa Raha Tha, Bahar Kuch Aur…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube