Malaika Arora is a fitness freak. Every single day, paps capture her while she’s on her way to her yoga or pilates sessions. But yesterday turned out to be a bit unusual as netizens were quick to notice her unusual walk. As expected, trolls were quick to barge in, and the actress is now at the receiving end of it. Scroll below for all the details.

Multiple times now, Malaika has been targeted for wearing revealing clothes. She has been age-shamed numerous times, but like a queen, she ignores it all. The actress was yesterday spotted in Mumbai as she arrived for her yoga classes.

Malaika Arora was dressed in black athleisure wear. She looked comfortable as she tied her hair in a bun and waved at the paparazzi. But her walk was something that most viewers noticed. Soon after, trolls were witnessed and haters even ended up dragging boyfriend Arjun Kapoor into the situation.

The video was shared by an Instagram account where viewers began trolling Malaika Arora in the comment section.

A user wrote, “are yar kaise chal rhi hain (laughing emojis)”

Another commented, “Wtf is wrong with her (laughing)”

“Bhai eske chal kyu badal gye h samgh rahe ho,” another wrote.

A comment read, “Just for enhancing her back, she is walking like a duck.. lol”

“Ye paglo ki tarah kyo chal rhi hai…chalna bhool gai hai kya….Arjun ko ungali pakad kar sikhana parega,” wrote another.

A comment even targeted Malaika’s profession. “Why is she walking like this .though she is a judge on a show indias next supermodel,” it read.

Check out the viral video ft Malaika Arora below:

