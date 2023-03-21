Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Day 14 (Early Trends): There’s a free pass for Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor led film with little to no competition. Rani Mukerji led Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is the only other Bollywood release along with DC backed Shazam! The Fury Of God. But could this Luv Ranjan make the most of it? Scroll below for details.

Tomorrow marks Gudi Padwa festivities all across the nation. As many as 4-5 Indian states will celebrate the festivities, owing to which a public holiday is granted in many parts of the country. Owing to the same, there was a huge scope of minting money during the evening and night shows for this Ranbir Kapoor led rom-com.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has minted total collections of 111.64 crores* till Day 13. The film has maintained a decent hold with start of another week as 2.25 crores* were raked in on Monday. Now, as per the early trends flowing in, Luv Ranjan directorial has added another 2.10-2.40 crores to its kitty on Day 14.

With that, the collections of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar would conclude somewhere around 113.74-114.04 crores on Day 14. While this remains a good hold, there’s huge scope for improvisation tomorrow with partial holiday across the country. Only time will tell if it manages to make the most of it!

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor recently spoke about how the pandemic led to delay in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The actress returned to the screens after almost 3 years. Her last release was Baaghi 3 (2020).

