Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sunayana Fozdar has been in the Tv industry since 2007. Her popularity grew after her appearance in the hit sitcom. The actress plays the role of Anjali Bhabhi on the show. She is also active on social media.

Sunayana often shares pictures and videos on Instagram and gives fashion goals to her fans and followers. She has got a distinctive sense of fashion, and her latest video pictures are making us all fall in love. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sunayana Fozdar is a timeless beauty. Anyone who follows her account knows that she sets fire on social media with her pictures. She has now dropped a video wherein she is seen flaunting her pink saree to Shershaah’s song Raatan Lambiyan. Her love for saree is quite evident in the video as well. Sharing the video she captioned it, “मौसम का ग़ुरूर तो देखो तुमसे मिलकर आया हो जैसे ☺️” Take a look at the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Soon after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Sunayana dropped the video, the comment section was filled with compliments like “Stunning”, “fabulous” and heart emojis. Even her co-star Priya Ahuja, who plays the role of Rita Reporter on the show, left a comment with multiple heart emojis.

Sunayana entered Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after Neha Mehta left the show amid pandemic. While she plays the role of Anjali, many believed that she could have pulled off Dayaben, which was played by Disha Vakani who left TMKOC in 2017. Initially, it was reported that she went on a maternity break but later reports surfaced that negotiations between Disha Vakani and the makers of the show failed. So Disha left the show.

When Sunayana was asked about whether she would like to play Dayaben, she said, “No yaar, I think I love her character (Dayaben), who doesn’t? I don’t want to say never, because as an actor, you should never say that. Now that I’m playing Anjali, mujhe kuch aur sochna bhi nai hai. I’m very happy playing that character. I feel there’s a lot I can offer to that character. So, there’s a lot more to explore since I’ve just been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 6-7 months.”

Must Read: Neha Dhupia Flaunts Her Preggars Belly In A Black Monokini & Netizens Call Her ‘Se*y Mamma’ In Awe Of Her Maternity Fashion

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube