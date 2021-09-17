Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla’s death has left everyone distressed, as he was just 40-years-old when the actor took his last breath a few weeks ago due to a heart attack. Hina Khan recently shared a reel from her Maldives vacation, however, fans are getting emotional listening to her reel’s background song, Dil Ko Karaar Aya.

Before his untimely demise, the Balika Vadhu star acted in Ekta Kapoor’s Broken But Beautiful season 3 and several music videos. However, his AltBalaji shows character Agastya Rao became a fan favorite in no time.

The song which was playing in Hina Khan’s reel, Dil Ko Karaar Aya, featured Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma romancing in the music video. Listening to the song, fans are missing the Bigg Boss, 13 winners, even more.

Recently, the Hacked star was under netizens’ radar as many questioned her absence from Sidharth Shukla’s residence to meet his mother, one of them wrote, “Hina pls aap Sid k close hone k bad bhi nahi gai.. pls esa kya tha ki aap uske ghar nahi gai? Pls Hina”

Responding to the user, Hina Khan wrote, “Sir Mai Mumbai mai nahi hoon… Airport pe ye heart breaking news sunni.. Abhi bhi Mumbai mai nahi hoon ..”\

Later, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame retweeted a fan’s video that had the actress’s sweet memories with the late actor and shared some messages for his admirers, she wrote, “This brings tears in my eyes..Beautiful Memories made in just two weeks.. Now imagine what Shehnaz must be going thru..My heart goes out for you love and his family..I wish I was thr..”

Recently, former Bigg Boss contestant Abhinav Shukla visited Sidharth Shukla’s house to meet his mother and Shehnaaz Gill, talking about the meeting the actor shared, “I pray and wish all the strength to Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s family. I and Rubina met her mother and she is coping well. I pray that god assuages their anguish.”

On the other hand, the late actor’s mother wants Sana to resume her work as she fears that the Punjabi singer might get into depression, as some sources told Bollywood Life that, she isn’t sleeping well, not eating enough, and is barely speaking to anyone and can’t be left alone in such a condition.

