Kangana Ranaut is known for taking to social media and sharing her thoughts and opinions on various current issues. Amid the ongoing Afghanistan crisis, the Tanu Weds Manu actress has been expressing her thoughts openly on the same. However, the actress has now opened up about an online cybersecurity threat she faced where someone – from outside India – tried to hack it last night.

Kangana took to her Insta stories and sharing her ordeal. The Dhaakad actress, while calling the hacking attempt an ‘international conspiracy’, added that this morning her account was disabled. Read on to know all Ranaut said.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut shared how her Instagram account showed an alert related to hacking last night. She also wrote how all her stories related to the Taliban issue disappeared on their own. Sharing her ordeal, the Queen actress wrote, “Last night I got Instagram alert as someone tried to hack my account in China, the alert disappeared suddenly and this morning all my stories about Talibanis has disappeared, My account was disabled.”

Kangana Ranaut continued, “After calling Instagram people, I could access it. But as I try to write I am getting logged out of my account again and again, took my sister’s phone to do this story, as she has my account opened on her phone as well, this is a very big international conspiracy….unbelievable.” Check out her story here:

A while ago, Kangana Ranaut shared another post about Afghanistan. It read, “Conflict between Talibanis and Afghanistanis is decades old, one has to be delusional not to see after China unleashed Corona on the world, took over American politics suddenly Talinani apes with their world class weapons and most superior technology and massive white washing media campaigns have taken over Afghanistan while America gets out of the picture conveniently also Pakistan is applauding this move…. So clearly now our neighbors are Talibanis not Pakistanis also China has helped Talibanis after putting Uyghurs Muslims in concentration camps, banning Quran in China and forcefully selling their organs…. Welcome to the world of communists (applauding emojis)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

