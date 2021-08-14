Advertisement

Russell Crowe Retweets Fan’s Wish to See Him in a Movie with Kangana Ranaut. Crowe retweeted a message from a fan, who hoped to watch them come together for a movie. The tweet read, “How great it would be if two great actors from two different film industries, Academy award winner @russellcrowe and 4 times National Awards winner #KanganaRanaut make a movie together?”

The 57-year-old actor, who won the Academy Award for his performance in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator in 2000, retweeted the post, sparking a frenzy among fans of both actors.

Not only Russell Crowe, some others on Twitter too agreed that they would make an incredible pair on-screen. While one wrote, ‘No doubt that they would make an incredible duo. Can’t wait for this movie’. A few other fans also supported the idea. “No doubt that they would make an incredible duo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Russell Crowe will be seen next with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale in Taika Waititi’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder as Zeus’. The Hollywood actor has films such as ‘A Beautiful Mind’, ‘Noah’, ‘The Nice Guys’, ‘Man of Steel’ and others to his credit. Russell Crowe won the Academy Award for his performance in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ in 2000.

Kangana will be seen next in ‘Thalaivi’, a biopic on J.Jayalalithaa. She also has ‘Tejas’ and ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’ in her kitty. She will also play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama ‘Emergency’.

