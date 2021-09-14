Advertisement

Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on 2nd September 2021 after suffering from a heart attack. His death came as a shock to his family and friends. His fans are still struggling to cope up with his sudden demise. Pictures and videos of the star are going rounds on the internet.

Sidharth last appeared on Alt Balaji’s Broken But Beautiful 3, wherein he played the role of courageous struggling theatre writer-director Agastya Rao. Sonia Rathee also played an important role of Rumi in the show. Now the show’s producer Sarita Tanwar shared a BTS video of the climax scene from the series.

In the video clip, Sidharth Shukla is seen bidding adieu to Sonia Rathee’s Rumi with a smile. Sharing the video, the producer penned a heartfelt note wherein she expressed gratitude and thanks for showering the series with so much love.

Sarita Tanwar in her lengthy post wrote, “When an actor passes, everyone talks about the loss of friends and family. No one talks about the loss that the fans experience. Their grief isn’t acknowledged. Almost every actor has an army of fans but Sidhearts are something else. We experienced that love first hand during the making of our show, Broken But Beautiful 3. The Sidhearts’ love and adoration of SS is (I won’t say “was” because that love will never be a thing of the past) something special. They celebrated everything about him. They inundated us with requests for BTS; they formed the #AgMi; they followed all the actors, directors and producers of the show for any tidbit of information to promote the show.”

Sarita Tanwar’s post about Sidharth Shukla further read, “They resolved to get record subscriptions to the platform for the show, and made it happen. They made BBB3 one of the most watched shows of the year. That’s pure unadulterated love, the kind that isn’t paid promotion. Which is why when the team was hurting, following the news of his passing, along with the pain of his close friends and family, we all felt the pain of Sidhearts. On that day, the cast and crew, who hadn’t been in for months, called to check and comfort each other. We were devastated. It was a difficult time for all of us, who’d worked with him closely for nearly a year. But Sidhearts have been in love with SS for years, so their pain has to be more pronounced.”

Broken But Beautiful 3 producer then also mentioned that the team of BBB3 would like to give his fans a collective hug. She also wrote that she shared the BTS clip of the climax scene since fans of Sidharth Shukla has been demanding it. She wrote, “And since they had been asking here is a BTS clip of the climax scene. It’s where #Agmi says goodbye to Rumi. Sidharth decided to lighten the mood and planned to do this. I was on the monitor and filmed this. In different circumstances, this would have remained in my phone forever…”

Sarita Tanwar then concluded her post, “Here he says “Bye” with a smile. And that’s how I always want to remember him.”

