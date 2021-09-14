Advertisement

Kapil Sharma is an ace comedian and there is no denying that fact. He doesn’t always need a script to make other laugh and this is visible from his witty and smart comebacks. Archana Puran Singh, who features alongside the comedian on The Kapil Sharma Show keeps fans up to date about what’s happening on sets and shared fun videos of the comedian and others.

Recently, Archana shared a BTS video from the show and it saw the host taking a funny dig at her while commenting on her figure and suggesting he’ll wear a thing-high slit dress for an Instagram pic. Read on to know all about their fun and impromptu banter below.

In a video that starts with Kapil Sharma telling Archana Puran Singh’s fans to unfollow her owing to the amount of BTS videos she shares, we see the comedian tell Archana that he also will post on Instagram like her. He added that it will be a rage when he shares an image of him dressed in a gown that features a thigh-high slit. Hearing this statement, Archana said, “Mere paas bahut hai aisi dress mai tuje de dungi. Lekin teri tond fit nati aayegi woh dress mai kya karu.”

Replying to her statement, Kapil Sharma reminds her that he was in pretty good shape in the months of December and January. Acknowledging the same, Archana added, “Haa par tere back mai problem hui thi na.”

Pulling Archana Puran Singh’s legs, Kapil added that he will soon get into shape once more, but he isn’t keen to do it soon so that there isn’t much difference between the two. The ace comedian said, “Mai jaan buck ke nahi hot ataki zyada difference na lage.” This statement let the host, Archana and all those present on sets to burst out laughing.

Sharing this The Kapil Sharma Show BTS video to her Instagram handle, Archana Puran Singh had captioned it, “Where content is king, he is the content king. Unrehearsed. Impromptu. Spontaneous. It’s always such fun on the sets of #thekapilsharmashow”

Do you think Kapil should post a pic of himself in a thigh-high slit dress on Instagram? Let us know in the comments.

