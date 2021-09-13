Advertisement

Last year in March before the pandemic began, The Kapil Sharma Show was hit by a controversy where netizens were trending on Twitter to boycott the show. The comedian made a distasteful comment on Lord Chitragupta Ji and later apologized in a tweet to the Kayastha community.

The episode aired on March 28, 2020, and netizens were hurt by the portrayal of the lord on the show.

Sharma took to his Twitter and wrote, “Dear Kayastha community, I heard about The Kapil Sharma Show episode telecast on 28 March 2020. If the mention of Shri Chitragupta Ji has hurt your sentiments, then I and my entire team apologise to you. Our intention wasn’t to hurt anyone. I pray to God that may you all be safe, happy and keep smiling. With love and respect.”

The portrayal of Lord Chitragupta Ji didn’t go well with the netizens and they started trending the show on Twitter and asked for the boycott of the same.

Later Sony TV also took to their Twitter handle and apologized for hurting the sentiments of the Kayastha community and wrote, “We sincerely regret that the sentiments of some of our viewers may have been hurt by certain references/comments on The Kapil Sharma Show aired on Saturday, 28th March ’20. We respect their sentiments and wish to assure them that was never our intent.”

We sincerely regret that the sentiments of some of our viewers may have been hurt by certain references/comments on The Kapil Sharma Show aired on Saturday, 28th March ’20. We respect their sentiments and wish to assure them that was never our intent. pic.twitter.com/sn6JCLpHgJ — sonytv (@SonyTV) April 20, 2020

Meanwhile, according to Indian mythology, the Chitraguptavanshi Kayastha of Northern India are descendants of the 12 sons of the Hindu God Chitragupta.

Currently, the show is back with its original cast including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakravarti. The show took a short sabbatical from January to August and is back to entertain its fans once again!

