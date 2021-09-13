Advertisement

Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja made a lot of noise over their recent appearance at The Kapil Sharma Show. Even a controversy was irked when nephew Krushna Abhishek refused to be a part of the episode. A lot was said and done but the focus is now on the fun episode and the naughty remarks made on it by the couple. Read on for details.

We previously saw promos from the TKSS episode and it sure looked a lot exciting. As the episode got aired last weekend, Sunita did leave the audience in splits with some of the most kicka*s one-liners.

During one of The Kapil Sharma Show sequences, the host asked Govinda several questions to check how much he knows about Sunita’s looks. Kapil asked the veteran star the colour of the earrings that his wife was wearing.

Govinda smartly dodged the question as he answered, “Tere chehre se nazar nahi hatti, nazaare hum kya dekhein (I can’t take my eyes off your face to look at the sights around).”

The second question was about Sunita’s nail paint which the Coolie No. 1 actor failed to answer too. The celebrity wife was seen complaining about how her husband is ‘unromantic.’

The Kapil Sharma Show audience burst into laughter when Kapil asked Govinda about the colour of the lipstick that his wife was wearing. When he answered “red”, Sunita answered, “Lal hi hai? Aaja choom ke dekh le, beta (It is red? Kiss me and find out)”

The veteran star also defended himself and said, “Maine usme kabhi pada bhi nahi hai, mujhe iske honth se matlab hai (I never got into all that, I only care about her lips).”

The Kapil Sharma Show episode surely tickled our funny bones!

