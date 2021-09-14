Advertisement

Bharti Singh has been making a lot of noise lately. She’s been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, as well as, Dance Deewane 3. Her comedy skills are bang on and fans love watching her do what she’s best at. But what has been creating more noise is her weight loss journey in the past year. The comedian is now revealing her ‘fitness ka raaz’ and below are all the details you need.

We have previously informed you about how Bharti has followed the trick of intermittent fasting. She would eat only homemade food and avoid eating for 16-long hours. The fitness regime helped her lose as much as 16 kgs in the past year. Humongous, isn’t it?

Advertisement

Time and again, Bharti Singh interacts with the media who is present during the Dance Deewane 3 sets. This time was no different as The Kapil Sharma Show star was dressed in a floral one-piece as she posed for the paps.

During the interaction, a paparazzi told Bharti Singh that she’s been trending because of her weight loss journey. He then asked her to reveal her ‘fitness ka raaz.’ To this, the TV host being her humorous self responded, “Fitness ka raaz? Jab bhi photo khichwao, pet andar karke”

As expected, this even left the media persons in splits and one could hear them laughing on the camera.

Previously, we witnessed how Bharti Singh’s best friend Jasmin Bhasin reveal her secret diet. She released a video of the comedian eating daal rice with a lot of ghee. She could also be seen gorging on fried potatoes which were made in a lot of oil.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: “Shehnaaz Gill Is Coping Well,” Abhinav Shukla Reveals He & Rubina Dilaik Have Met Her Mother Days After Sidharth Shukla’s Death

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube