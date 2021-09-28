Advertisement

Ever since the confirmation of Bigg Boss 15 came, several names have popped up. Earlier reports suggested Disha Vakani of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had given her nod. Along with that, Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty were rumoured to be a part of the show as well. While the former denied the reports, there may be hints that Rhea is indeed a part of the show. Read on for all the details.

Rhea went through a tough time last year after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. While she has been slowly but steadily getting back to a normal life, it is going to be tough to find validation all over again. And Bigg Boss is the platform that is known to revamp careers. Is Chakraborty going to try her luck as well?

Yesterday, several pictures of Rhea Chakraborty across the city surfaced on the internet. But wait, there was a major hint that fans were quick to spot. The Chehre actress visited a studio in Mumbai. Now, what’s special about it, is the fact that even Bigg Boss 15 confirmed contestant Tejasswi Prakash visited the place. Just not her, even Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur was present there.

Many have been wondering if a promo or premiere of Bigg Boss 15 was being shot there. Now that Salman Khan is back from Tiger 3 sets to shoot the show, only strengthens the rumours. But it remains uncertain whether Rhea Chakraborty was there for BB15 or an altogether different reason!

There remains a possibility that Rhea may just perform on the grand premiere, but this doesn’t confirm her entry into the house! Only time will tell what the actress was up to at the same studio, but for now, check out the pictures below:

Do you want to see Rhea Chakraborty in Bigg Boss 15?

