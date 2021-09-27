Advertisement

Whether roaming around as a ‘desi spider-woman’ or arranging her ‘Swayamwar’, Rakhi Sawant has been unapologetic about her voices. She steals the show with her statements and it became more viral than AIB Roast itself. She also once accused Aamir Khan of stealing the concept from her show Rakhi Ka Insaaf.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant’s show dealt with individual problems whereas Aamir’s show Satyamev Jayate was about several social issues like female foeticide, child sexual abuse, rape, honour killings, domestic violence, untouchability, alcoholism, and the criminalization of politics.

As per the Hindustan Times report, Rakhi Sawant said to a daily, “The show is a complete copy of Rakhi Ka Insaaf. They (the production house) have stolen our concept. The format of my show was similar.” Not just that, she also felt Aamir Khan’s show Satyamev Jayate is getting an undue advantage because of his stardom.

She said, “My show was shifted to a late-night slot because of its mature content, but it still registered good TRPs. On the other hand, just because Satyamev Jayate has Aamir Khan, the show is being aired in the morning slot and people are talking about it.”

However, Rakhi Sawant clarified that she does not doubt the actor’s intentions. She said, “I have nothing against Aamir. He stood up for me at a time when there was nothing good going for me. In fact, he should be made PM of the country. Seriously, he is genuine and does intelligent work. My only issue is that if Aamir Khan decides to do a show like this, it is termed social work, but if Rakhi Sawant anchors a similar show it is termed as business and a means to garner TRPs.”

She then said, “The courts will interfere in my show and say that ‘lets solve these issues’ we don’t need a show for this. Aren’t these double standards? I don’t have problems with the remuneration, – Aamir Khan gets Rs three crore for doing this show and I got Rs five lakh for it! There is nothing original about Aamir’s show, because Rakhi ka Insaaf had already done all that.”

“Logon ko rulaana bahot aasan hai but to take corrective action and bring about a change in society is difficult! Such shows only play with people’s emotions,” Rakhi Sawant added.

