Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met on Bigg Boss 13. They shared a bittersweet relationship but fans knew SidNaaz would surely be a thing outside the house. And that’s exactly what happened as they keep collaborating on multiple projects. Rumours were rife that the duo was actually dating, although they kept maintaining that they were just good friends.

But do you remember the time when Sidharth compared Shehnaaz to his cigarettes? It actually happened inside the Bigg Boss 13 house when they were both used to each other. Their relationship got bitter at a point, but the couple couldn’t get rid of each other. They totally were smitten in love, even if the late actor never confessed it.

During an interview, Sidharth Shukla was once asked about what he meant when he told Shehnaaz Gill, “Tu mereliye cigarette jaisi hai. Mujhe pata hai ye mujhe andar se barbaad kar rahi hai lekin fir bhi mai ise pita hu.” To this, he replied, “I’ll tell you why! You know what would happen, Shehnaaz would wake up every morning, she’d have a new agenda and would burst on me. She used to think something that happened, I have done something or I am sitting and speaking against her to someone.”

Sidharth Shukla continued, “Because she would ‘feel’ that way, she would burst out at me and I would have to convince her the whole time. Because she would stay angry, even my mood would get spoilt. It was because I shared the closest bond with her and I would spend most of my time with her. My entire day would be following her around when she would be mad at me. That is why I said, ‘it is really not good’”

Check out the viral video below:

All we have are these SidNaaz memories today. We hope Shehnaaz Gill gains the strength to get back to her normal life.

