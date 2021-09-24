Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla’s passing away has come as a shock to the entire nation. His friends and colleagues from the industry are still in disbelief of the news and are having a hard time believing it. His friend and actress Hina Khan has opened up on his untimely demise in an interview and revealed that she’s in shock.

Hina and Sid were good friends and appeared in Bigg Boss 14 together as seniors along with Gauahar Khan.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Hina Khan expressed her shock at the news of Sidharth Shukla’s passing away and said, “Sidharth’s passing shook me, real bad, real bad. I don’t want to brag and talk about it much, and what I went through. All I would like to tell you is that I terribly miss that person and it is the most unfortunate thing that could happen, and so, so sudden.”

Hina Khan continued and said, “I remember he called me when dad’s thing happened. And I did not answer. And then he messaged me, and I started chatting with him for two-three minutes. He cheered me up. I had a smile on my face. I can’t really share the chat with you, but I still go through that chat. And I’m going to share that with his family so that they get a smile on their face. Because they are definitely speaking to people and looking for an instance or a side of him probably which they don’t know. Obviously, they’re trying to collect all the memories possible.”

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, due to cardiac arrest and is survived by a mother and two sisters.

What are your thoughts on Hina Khan’s reaction towards the untimely demise of Sid? Tell us in the comments below.

