Advertisement

On the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma show, Neha Kakkar along with brother Tony Kakkar and Indian Idol 12 contestants will be gracing the show. Sony TV has released the first promo of the same and Krushna Abhishek can be seen roasting Neha and taking a dig at her emotional nature. Scroll below to watch the promo.

The brother-sister duo has come to promote their new song ‘Kaanta Laga’.

Advertisement

The promo starts with Kapil Sharma teasing Neha Kakkar and asking why do women only get pricked as the older versions of ‘Kaanta Laga’ starred Asha Parekh and later Shefali Jariwala who is also known as the ‘Kaanta Girl’.

Kapil Sharam joked to Neha Kakkar and said, “Mera kum se kum nahi toh 20 baar angootha darwaze mein aake naakhun toota, mere se ek mukhda nahi bana (I have jammed my finger in the door at least 20 times and broken my nail but I could not put together a single verse),” and everyone bursts into laughter.

Later in the promo, Krushna Abhishek appears in her character avatar of Sapna and explains her sob story to Neha and says, “Mereko na bohot dukh hai, mereko koi pyaar nahi karta hai (I am very sad because no one loves me).” The Kaanta Laga singer then asks Krushna ‘Why?’ and replying to her, he quips and said, “Aap rona nahi, haan, main contestant nahi hoon (Don’t cry, I am not a contestant).”

Neha Kakkar then jokes and make a crying face at the comedian and said, “Maarungi (I will hit you).”

If you’re an Indian Idol fan, you would know that the Saki Saki singer is really emotional and often gets teary-eyed on the show.

Take a look at the promo here:

Are you excited to see Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar along with Indian Idol 12 contestants on The Kapil Sharma Show?

Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Pavitra Rishta 2 Boycott Trend Addressed By Abhidnya Bhave: “…You Are Doubting Sushant Singh Rajput Too” [EXCLUSIVE]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube