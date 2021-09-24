Advertisement

Atul Jindal, who has choreographed singers Yo Yo Honey Singh, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar for their latest party number Kanta Laga, calls it an amazing experience. He also shared how Neha learnt her moves in just one day!

Talking about working with Neha Kakkar, Atul said: “It was my first time working with Neha Kakkar and Tony. We actually only met Neha on the set, so I was a bit nervous about teaching her the whole choreography minutes before the take. But she is such a powerful performer, she took it to the next level. I bet after looking at the video, you can’t say that she learnt the moves that same day!”

Atul Jindal also opened up on his long association with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Atul Jindal said: “It was amazing! It’s always so much fun working with Honey bhai, he is such an incredible artiste and always gives me complete creative freedom.”

“After working with him for so many years now, we have a great comfort level, I know what choreography will suit him. His energy and performance makes my choreography look 10X,” he added.

Atul also shared why the experience of choreographing for Kanta Laga was “challenging” for him.

“Kanta Laga’s choreography was challenging as I had three unique performers with different styles. It was challenging to make something that would complement all three of them as well as something that’s catchy for the audiences! I think we managed to create something that’s fun, catchy and would make everyone groove along!” Atul Jindal said.

Kanta Laga has been written and composed by Tony Kakkar who has also lent his vocals to it along with Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh. The rap lyrics have been written by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Lil Golu and Hommie Dilliwala.

Directed by Mihir Gulati, the song has released under the label of Desi Music Factory.

