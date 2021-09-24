Advertisement

Raqesh Bapat played his game in a very dignified manner in Bigg Boss OTT. But his bond with Shamita Shetty raised many questions. Kashmera Shah even ended up saying that he was on his way to be a ‘henpecked husband again.’ After ex-wife Riddhi Dogra, here’s what the actor himself has to say about the statement.

Often it was seen that Raqesh would be quiet when Shamita Shetty would lash out at him. He would even often do things as she wanted them to be! Owing to the same, Kashmera Shah wrote, “Congratulations @RaQesh19 you are on your way to becoming a henpecked husband…again..” Riddhi Dogra reacted to the statement and wrote, “Again!? Excuse me. Kindly don’t make loose comments. Peace out.”

Now, Raqesh Bapat is himself reacting to the remark. He exclusively told us, “I am not saying I’m henpecked, I’m caring. I treat my women, the ladies in my life very special. I always like to treat them like queens. I want to give them everything, whatever keeps them happy. So aap jhuk ke bhi raho, toh achi baat hai. Ek maa ke samne and ek biwi ke samne hamesha sir jhukna chhaiye and I don’t think that’s being henpecked. It’s respecting your partner and giving her what she wants and there’s nothing wrong in that!”

Asked if he was bothered by the media radar in reference to his relationship with Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat continued, “I am a less expressive person in general. In a show, you’re always in the public eye. There are some things that you want to talk privately. Ek public aur ek private side hoti hai har insaan ki. Wo mai kabhi bahar leke nahi aunga deliberately because woe k chiz hoti hai wo aapko sanity deti hai. Considering that, I said that I wanted to explore the future and possibilities of knowing each other more.”

ShaRa fans are in for a treat! Raqesh Bapat concluded, “I’m in Pune right now for some work. I will be going to Bombay and meeting her in person. And soon the ShaRa fans are going to get a picture. I’m looking forward to knowing and spending time with her.”

