Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT completed its first season with a bang. Those 6 weeks were full of dhamaka and entertainment. Divya Agarwal was crowned as the ultimate title. One equation that was constantly under the radar was her bond with Shamita Shetty. Now that, close friend Raqesh Bapat likes her, the Cartel actress says she’ll have to make amends with his love too! Read on for exclusive details.

As most know, Shamita and Divya have been at loggerheads during the entire season of Bigg Boss OTT. They initially became good friends but the Splitsvilla actress continuously felt dominated by her best friend. The friendship turn into a bittersweet memory soon after and Raqesh was stuck between them time and again.

Advertisement

Talking about Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s bond, Divya Agarwal told us, “I was always rooting for them. I don’t know why she felt that I was coming in between and I was ruining it all. I am a very friendly girl when my friends like somebody. I genuinely push them to talk to them. I am a fan of love and love stories. So I was always rooting for them but never justified whatever was happening. Because I know myself and people were watching, so why should I?”

Asked if she’ll be cool if she met Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty together, Divya Agarwal continued, “I would love that. Maine Raqesh ko ghar pe bhi bola tha, “Abhi Bhabhi hai, jaisi bhi hai, Bhabhi hai apni, we can’t do anything. Koi baat nahi bhai, jhel lenge tere liye. It was a very friendly conversation.”

Check out the whole conversation below:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 is all set to begin from 2nd October. Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal are confirmed to enter the house from Bigg Boss OTT batch. Raqesh Bapat has also been approached but is stuck with prior commitments. It will now be seen whether he manages to enter the house or not!

Must Read: Exclusive! Raqesh Bapat Reacts To Kashmera Shah’s ‘Henpecked Husband’ Remark: “EK Maa Aur Biwi Ke Samne Hamesha Sir Jhukna Chahiye”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube